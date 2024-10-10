Manchester United interested in €70m attacker transfer but face potential obstacle

Jules Kounde and Randal Kolo Muani (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are understood to have a genuine interest in the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, though he is not expected to be available this January, CaughtOffside understands.

PSG previously invested big money in signing Kolo Muani, as much as €95m in total, while Man United are understood to value the France international at more like €70m as they look for reinforcements up front.

The Red Devils could certainly do with a more proven and experienced option up front after Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s struggles at Old Trafford, so Kolo Muani could fit the bill, even if he’s not quite shown his best form in a PSG shirt yet.

The 25-year-old remains highly regarded by his current club, however, and sources have indicated there is little chance of him being sold this winter, even if the situation could perhaps be looked at again by next summer.

Randal Kolo Muani transfer: Would he solve Man United’s problems?

United have invested in the future by bringing in two young forwards in Hojlund and Zirkzee in the last two summers, so it might perhaps be a bit of a surprise to see the club spending big on yet another striker.

Still, one has to wonder how much more time Hojlund in particular will be given as he’s not made much of an impact in over a year in Manchester now, so there could be a case for bringing in Kolo Muani as an upgrade.

At the same time, if PSG aren’t keen to sell, then this could potentially mean paying a lot of money to make them change their minds, and that might be seen as a bit of a risk, considering that the former Eintracht Frankfurt man isn’t in the best form right now.

MUFC fans will perhaps feel that there would be better options to look for if they do decide to make a change up front.