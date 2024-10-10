Roy Keane explodes at fellow pundit at mere mention of one Manchester United player

Roy Keane on Harry Maguire (Pictures from The Overlap/YouTube)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane blew up at fellow pundit Jill Scott during today’s episode of The Overlap, just because she even mentioned Red Devils defender Harry Maguire.

Keane clearly isn’t a big fan of Maguire, who has often been criticised for his below-par displays since his big move to Man Utd from Leicester City a few years ago.

Watch the video clip below as the likes of Keane and Gary Neville discuss the numerous problems at their former club United right now, before Scott brings up Maguire getting the team out of trouble with a late goal in that 3-3 draw against Porto…

Keane tells Scott she’s in trouble if she defends Maguire, and looks exasperated as she even attempts to get a discussion going about the England international.

Keane then goes on to criticise Maguire’s defending in the recent draw with FC Twente, as he doesn’t hold back with his reaction to the mere mention of the 31-year-old.

Roy Keane’s Harry Maguire rant

Keane is known for being outspoken as a pundit, and he absolutely let loose here as he slammed players like Maguire and Christian Eriksen being back in the team after so much recruitment has gone on at United in recent years to try to improve the squad.

Maguire is just one of a number of poorly-thought-out signings made by MUFC in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, which has turned into a bit of a nightmare for the club as they struggle to even get close to being the kind of team they were in Keane’s day playing for the club.

It certainly is a bit puzzling to see Maguire still playing so often for United when there has been vast sums of money thrown at the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt as well in recent times, while Leny Yoro also joined this summer, but has, in fairness, been injured.