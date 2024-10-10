Thomas Tuchel’s name comes up again during Manchester United manager talks

Thomas Tuchel has been linked with Manchester United (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel’s name has come up again amid uncertainty over Erik ten Hag’s position at Manchester United.

Tuchel remains out of work since leaving Bayern in the summer, but he previously held talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and it seems Man Utd are still most likely to turn to him if they decide to part ways with Ten Hag, according to the Independent.

The Red Devils have endured a miserable start to the season, with just two wins from their last nine games in all competitions, and none in their last five.

Ten Hag’s future already looked uncertain during the summer, when Tuchel first came into consideration, but the former Ajax boss managed to hold on to the job at that point.

Ratcliffe and other key figures at Old Trafford have been having talks about the situation, and it seems there has not been a final decision yet, even if Tuchel’s name has once again come up.

Thomas Tuchel the ideal upgrade Manchester United need?

While it may be tempting to try to give Ten Hag more time and keep some stability after a lot of chopping and changing in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, it remains to be seen if the Dutch tactician is really the right choice for this difficult job.

Other top managers like Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal have also struggled at United, but Tuchel is certainly in an elite bracket and has the kind of experience that Ten Hag lacked when he left Ajax for this job.

Tuchel has won the Champions League with Chelsea, while he also enjoyed success at Bayern Munich, even if things then ended badly for him there.

All in all, it’s hard to imagine these struggling United players wouldn’t benefit from a change, and Tuchel has shown in the past that he can revive a struggling team, as he did with Chelsea when he led an unfancied side to Champions League glory when they’d looked a bit of a mess under his predecessor Frank Lampard.