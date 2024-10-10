Liverpool eye three Trent Alexander-Arnold replacements as Real Madrid increasingly confident of transfer

Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold? (Photo by Julian Finney, Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be preparing for life without star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as they eye up Jeremie Frimpong, Vanderson and Michael Kayode as potential transfer targets in that position.

CaughtOffside understands there is currently something of a standstill in Alexander-Arnold’s contract talks with Liverpool, even if the Reds are keen to discuss new deals with him, as well as with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

All three players are out of contract next summer in what could be a big worry for Liverpool, who may well be fighting a losing battle with Alexander-Arnold as sources have also indicated to CaughtOffside that Real Madrid are increasingly confident of luring the England international to the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos pulled off the signing of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer last summer, and have previously also landed big names like Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba when they became free agents.

Trent Alexander-Arnold heading for transfer away from Liverpool?

It could be that Alexander-Arnold will be the next big name to join Real on a free unless things change soon, but it is of course no surprise to see LFC looking for potential candidates to replace their star full-back.

Although Alexander-Arnold has been a tremendous servant to Liverpool, there are other top players out there who could surely do a decent job of replacing him, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Frimpong one of the names high up on their list after some outstanding displays in the Bundesliga in the last year or so.

The Dutchman has contributed heavily in terms of goals and assists from that right-hand side, and could be an ideal fit for Liverpool to replace what they’d miss if Alexander-Arnold were to leave.

Monaco’s Brazilian ace Vanderson is also an exciting talent being considered by Liverpool, as is Fiorentina and Italy youngster Michael Kayode.