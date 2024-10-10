Fabrizio Romano slams disrespectful Chelsea transfer story – “it’s not even five or six games…”

Victor Osimhen celebrates a goal for Galatasaray (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has hit out at the ongoing Victor Osimhen transfer saga as there have been fresh reports about the Napoli striker’s situation and long-standing interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea remain interested in Osimhen, as recently confirmed by Romano himself, with the Blues surely still in need of a top signing up front, even if there have been signs of improvement from Nicolas Jackson so far this season.

Osimhen made the surprise move from Napoli on loan to Galatasaray late on in the summer, which means speculation over the Nigeria international has not really died down at all since then.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano responded to the latest Osimhen transfer update from some sources in Italy which have suggested a change in asking price that could give the player a chance to quickly move clubs in January.

Victor Osimhen transfer saga disrespectful to Galatasaray, says Romano

Romano feels much of the media have shown disrespect to Galatasaray for continuing to speculate about Osimhen making a speedy exit from the club despite only playing a handful of games for the Turkish giants.

“There have been fresh reports about Victor Osimhen’s asking price dropping to €81m for January, but I don’t have any confirmation on this and I think in general Galatasaray should be more respected on the media,” Romano said.

“They paid important money for Osimhen on loan, it’s not even five or six games and there are already rumours about January and more.

“Nothing is ongoing now, for sure. In any case, there’s a new release clause into his contract if he ends up extending at Napoli as revealed one month ago so that’s the value for the future.”

Chelsea fans will surely still want to keep an eye on how Osimhen is doing, however, and it seems like it’s going to be hard to keep the media completely quiet on such a big-name player who surely still has a big move in him in the near future.