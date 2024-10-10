Liverpool to offer key player lucrative new deal in matter of weeks

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

Liverpool do not want to lose Virgil Van Dijk for free when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been a wonderful servant for the Reds — guiding them to several major trophies, including their first-ever Premier League title in 2019-20.

However, with his £220,000-per week deal set to expire in just 10 months, the centre-back must decide his next challenge.

Liverpool to fend off Saudi interest in Virgil Van Dijk with ‘attractive’ new contract offer

A target for clubs in Saudi Arabia’s wealthy Pro League, one option for Van Dijk is to see out the rest of his days in the Middle East if he fails to extend his stay at Anfield.

According to Fichajes though, the Reds are concerned about losing their talisman that they’re preparing to offer him a ‘very attractive’ new deal ‘in the coming weeks’.

Liverpool’s hopes of renewing their captain’s contract were boosted after reports suggested the Dutchman had told close friends his preference is to stay in Merseyside next season.

The Reds’ decision-makers have their hands full though. Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract at the end of the campaign. Liverpool’s contractual discussions have become urgent with both attracting interest from elsewhere, including the former wanted by San Diego FC and the latter strongly linked to Real Madrid.

The club confirmed they’ve extended Jarell Quansah’s deal with talks for fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate to sign a new contract also ‘progressing well’.