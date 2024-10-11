Arsenal have advantage in three-way transfer tussle for Benjamin Sesko because of Mikel Arteta guarantee

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images.

Arsenal have done extensive research on Benjamin Sesko ahead of a possible summer transfer.

The Gunners are long-time admirers of the 21-year-old striker, and although they failed to bring him to the Emirates this year, could revisit signing him next year.

Even though Mikel Arteta has been impressed by Kai Havertz’s recent form, which has seen the German score six goals in his first 10 games of the season, the Arsenal boss wants to provide the 25-year-old with more competition and believes RB Leipzig’s Sesko is the perfect player to do so.

Arsenal leading race to sign Benjamin Sesko

Although the Slovenia international is also on the radars of Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Arsenal are viewed as the saga’s frontrunners.

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Arteta is willing to guarantee the prolific striker the game time he wants — something Bayern and United aren’t able to do so easily with the likes of Harry Kane and Rasmus Hojlund the side’s preferred forwards.

Ahead of Arsenal’s suspected summer approach for Sesko, speculation this season could be Gabriel Jesus’ last in London will increase.

The Brazilian has struggled to live up to expectations since his transfer from Manchester City two years ago. Struggling with injuries and fitness-related issues, Jesus remains a bit-part player for Arteta, who has been unable to rely on his consistently.

Many fans believe a new outright number nine is the Gunners’ missing piece and Sesko’s proposed arrival would certainly inject a sense of excitement all around North London.

Since his transfer to Lepzig a year ago, Sesko, who has four-and-a-half years left on his deal, has scored 24 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions.