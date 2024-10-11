Exclusive: Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta eyeing up €80m Premier League duo for 2025

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Arsenal continue to go from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta and in order to keep his squad competitive for the 2025/26 campaign, the Spanish coach could add a Premier League duo valued at €80m to his squad.

The Gunners have come close to winning the Premier League title across the last two campaigns and this season may be their chance as Man City are not playing their best football at present and will be without key man Rodri for the remainder of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have impressed, but also look like they can go into another gear once Martin Odegaard returns to action.

If the North London club misses out on the title again this season it would be a major blow and if they become champions, the Gunners will look to move to another level. Either way, Arteta will need to boost his squad next summer and the Spanish coach has his eye on two players.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Arteta appreciates AFC Bournemouth duo Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez, who are valued at around €80m by the Cherries.

People at Arsenal view Semenyo as a backup for Bukayo Saka, while Kerkez could replace Oleksandr Zinchenko or Kieran Tierney as one, if not both, will be sold in 2025. However, if the Gunners are to make a move, they are unlikely to match Bournemouth’s €80m valuation.

Mikel Arteta could face familiar competition for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo has been with Bournemouth since January 2023 but has started to make a name for himself in the Premier League this season with his performances. The winger has produced three goals and one assist across seven league games for the Cherries so far and Arsenal are not the only club monitoring his progress under Andoni Iraola.

Sources have said that Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is also a fan of Semenyo and that Spurs could challenge their North London rivals in 2025 for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Semenyo will not be short of interest upon the conclusion of the campaign but it remains to be seen who can land the talented winger.