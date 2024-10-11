Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal midfielder Adrian Clarke has backed his old club to finally lift the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners have re-established themselves as challengers in recent years under Mikel Arteta, finishing second only to Manchester City in each of the last two seasons.

However, they remain without a top-flight title since their 2003/04 invincibles campaign, with this their longest-ever gap between titles.

This season, Arsenal look like they mean business once again, unbeaten after seven games and just one point adrift of early leaders Liverpool.

Only Man City (17) and Chelsea (16) have scored more goals than Arsenal (15), with no team conceding fewer (6).

Former Arsenal midfielder Clarke backs Gunners for PL glory

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Clarke — a product of the Gunners’ youth team, going on to make nine senior appearances for the club between 1994 and 1996 — has been very impressed by what he’s seen so far.

Even more exciting is the fact we are yet to see summer arrival Mikel Merino in an Arsenal shirt, while Arteta is also awaiting the return to fitness of Martin Odegaard.

Put all that together and Clarke believes you have the recipe for success.

“What’s most exciting for Arsenal supporters is the fact Arteta hasn’t had a chance to pick his strongest XI yet,” Clarke wrote in his column for talkSPORT.

“When Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard form his central midfield, there’s every chance the team will find another gear.

“It’s strange because so much of the season so far has not gone to plan for the Gunners. At times it’s felt like setback central.

“Yet with three of the toughest fixtures already out of the way, and key players on their way back, I feel more bullish than ever about Arsenal’s chances of finally winning the Premier League.

