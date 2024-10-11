Transfer expert shares why Bundesliga club have signed €30m Man City star in October

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund completed the €30m signing of Man City full-back Yan Couto this week after triggering their obligation to buy clause in the defender’s loan contract but why have the Bundesliga club made this move so early in the season?

The 22-year-old moved to Dortmund during the summer transfer window on loan from Man City as the Brazilian was not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans for the 2024/25 campaign, despite being at the Premier League club since 2020 and performing impressively for Girona last season.

Couto played a big role in the La Liga club qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history as the Brazilian star produced one goal and 10 assists across 34 league appearances. His time in Spain attracted clubs such as Dortmund and it was not a surprise to see a big team make a move for the defender ahead of the current season.

But why have BVB activated the obligation to buy clause in Couto’s loan contract in October when many things can still go wrong throughout the rest of the campaign?

Fabrizio Romano explains that this was already part of the agreement as Borussia Dortmund were always going to trigger the obligation to buy clause as it was already guaranteed in the pact with Manchester City.

Therefore, it did not matter when the German club decided to make the move as they had to do it at some point over the coming months.

Borussia Dortmund complete €30m signing of Man City star Yan Couto

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Romano explained why Borussia Dortmund signed Couto so early in the season.

The transfer expert said: “Borussia Dortmund decided to trigger their obligation to buy clause in the loan contract of Yan Couto on Thursday, which will see the right-back join from Man City on a permanent deal as part of a package worth up to €30m.

“Many may ask why the Bundesliga club have done this so early? I can tell you guys that this was already part of the agreement. Dortmund were always going to trigger the obligation to buy clause as it was already guaranteed in the pact with Manchester City. Therefore, whether it was triggered early in the season or next May it did not matter.

“I think Couto is a great addition for BVB and I can only see him having a bright future in the game.”