Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has admitted he is failing to live up to ‘expectations and standards’ this season but has vowed to get back to his best soon.

The Portugal international has been one of Man Utd’s most important players since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020.

Fernandes notched 79 goals and 70 assists in 233 appearances across all competitions during his first four-and-a-half seasons with the Red Devils.

However, 2024/25 has been something of a disaster so far, with Fernandes failing to score in any of his 11 outings so far, with four assists the sum total of his efforts.

Bruno Fernandes vows to turn things around at Man Utd

United desperately need Fernandes back in form as soon as possible given their current struggles, with manager Erik ten Hag under immense pressure.

The Red Devils are winless in their last five across all competitions, while they haven’t even managed a goal in any of their last three Premier League matches.

United host Brentford following the international break looking to climb away from 14th place in the Premier League.

Fernandes — who has faced rumours of tensions with Ten Hag recently — is hoping to find some form to help turn things around at Old Trafford.

“I hope that once I get there, I can score and help my club get back to winning ways and be at a good level.”

