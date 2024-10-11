Bruno Fernandes update has emerged after claims of tension with Erik ten Hag

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, Bruno Fernandes has no tensions with manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are off to their worst start to a Premier League season after winning just eight points from their first seven matches of the season.

Ten Hag’s job has come under scrutiny at the club once again with the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Massimiliano Allegri linked with the Premier League club.

Some fans made claims about Fernandes not playing for Ten Hag anymore after his poor performances.

The Portuguese midfielder has not scored for the Red Devils in his last 15 appearances for the club.

However, Brown has dismissed any such rumours and claimed that the Man United captain has not fallen out with the manager.

He told Football Insider:

“It wouldn’t surprise me if the players were getting frustrated.

“I don’t believe Bruno would have downed tools, though.

“People have said maybe he’s not playing for the manager, but that’s not what I’m hearing, and I haven’t heard anything about a disagreement between them.

“He hasn’t been in his best form at the start of the season, that’s for sure, but it’s not through a lack of effort.”

Fernandes has looked a completely different player this season as compared to last season.

The midfielder has looked like a frustrated figure on the pitch with his two recent red cards showing that he is not having the best of seasons, although one of them was rescinded.

Bruno Fernandes has been Man United’s saviour on many occasions

He has carried the club on his shoulders with his goals and assists in recent seasons but nothing has worked for him, his teammates and his manager this season.

Not only their league form is a cause of huge concern but their failure to win both of their Europa League matches have raised eyebrows as well.

The walls are closing in on Ten Hag and the next few matches could decide his future at the club.

For him to survive the sack, he needs Fernandes to perform at his peak and inspire the team in difficult situations.