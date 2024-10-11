Man United midfielder confirms no plans to continue with Red Devils beyond this season

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Christian Eriksen has confirmed he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Denmark international is in his second season at Old Trafford but with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign is braced to move on.

Despite Eriksen enjoying a decent spell of form after featuring heavily in Erik Ten Hag’s first-team plans so far this campaign, the midfielder has revealed there are no plans to continue at Old Trafford beyond this season.

“No, we are not there at the moment,” the midfielder told Bold when asked if the club have discussed him staying on.

Even though United recruited heavily in the summer transfer window, the club are expected to overhaul their midfield at the end of the season.

Having already bid farewell to Scott McTominay, who joined Napoli in a £25 million deal two months ago, Ten Hag is also preparing to let Casemiro move on.

And Eriksen, by his own admission, is also set to leave the club. The Red Devils have recently been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul as a possible replacement.

During his time with the Red Devils, Eriksen, who joined on a free transfer from Brentford in 2022, has scored six goals and registered 16 assists in 80 games in all competitions.