Could Arsenal sign a new striker in 2025? Gareth Southgate latest & more – exclusive Fabrizio Romano column

Arsenal could bring in a new striker in 2025 despite Kai Havertz’s form

Bukayo Saka is the latest Arsenal star to heap praise on 2023 summer signing Kai Havertz with the England winger admitting that everyone in the Gunners’ dressing room knew the 25-year-old was an “unbelievable” player.

“I’ve always thought Kai’s an unbelievable player. Everyone in the dressing room did too. We’re so happy that he’s showing that,” Saka told CBS Sports. “He’s going to score a lot of goals this season, mark my words.”

Havertz has already produced six goals and one assist from 10 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season and despite this, the Premier League club could still sign a new striker in 2025. The North London club monitored their options during the summer transfer window but in the end, decided not to bring in a new frontman.

There’s a possibility that Arsenal try to sign a new striker in 2025 but it has not been decided as their full focus is on this season and the club are very confident about the current campaign.

As for Kai Havertz, I think he has been a fantastic signing for Arsenal; goals, assists, and quality. He’s working hard on a daily basis with Mikel Arteta’s staff and is always looking to improve and get better. Everyone at the North London club is very happy with Kai and how he is performing this season.

Man City full-back joins Borussia Dortmund in €30m deal

Borussia Dortmund decided to trigger their obligation to buy clause in the loan contract of Yan Couto on Thursday, which will see the right-back join from Man City on a permanent deal as part of a package worth up to €30m.

Many may ask why the Bundesliga club have done this so early? I can tell you guys that this was already part of the agreement. Dortmund were always going to trigger the obligation to buy clause as it was already guaranteed in the pact with Manchester City. Therefore, whether it was triggered early in the season or next May it did not matter.

This is an exciting move for the Brazilian player who has been excellent for years, especially at Girona last season. The defender produced one goal and 10 assists across 34 La Liga appearances to help the Catalan club qualify for the Champions League, which played a part in clubs such as Dortmund being interested in him this summer.

I think Couto is a great addition for BVB and I can only see him having a bright future in the game.

Gareth Southgate is telling the truth

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has announced that he will not return to coaching within the next year and from what I understand he has been clear and is telling the truth.

Speaking at a European Club Association event in Athens, Southgate said: “I won’t coach in the next year, for sure. I’m certain of that.

“I need to give myself time to make good decisions. When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time.”

Despite rumours linking him to Man United, I can say that there are no talks taking place with the Manchester club right now or anyone else. Southgate wants to take some free time before making any decision on the next step for his career. It’s all quiet regarding the English coach’s future.

PSG star not happy with his current situation

It’s still early stages in this story but Milan Skriniar is not happy with his current situation at PSG regarding game time as the defender has played in just two matches this season for the French champions.

If nothing changes at PSG, he would be open to leaving the club in January, but it will depend on PSG.

If the Ligue 1 champions open the doors to a loan deal, Juventus could be interested in the former Inter centre-back and as of right now, I’m not aware of bids from Premier League clubs.

In my opinion, I don’t expect Skriniar to play much more at PSG as Luis Enrique has made his decision. This is one to watch in January.

Liverpool’s centre-back search – Despite rumours linking centre-backs to Liverpool, I can say that I have nothing to tell you guys about this. I’d not be surprised if Liverpool decided to sign a new central defender during the 2025 summer transfer window but as of right now, there is nothing concrete regarding names. Liverpool are not in direct contact with any centre-backs.

Samuele Ricci – All is quiet around Torino’s Samuele Ricci. All the rumours linking him with a move away from Turin is just the media as English clubs have been scouting the midfielder but there have been no approaches, talks, or proposals. Torino are determined to keep him until at least the end of the season. For those who may have not seen Ricci play, I can tell you that he’s a quality midfielder, with great passing, great vision and a good personality.