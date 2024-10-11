Exclusive: Gareth Southgate telling the truth about future amid Man United links

Gareth Southgate is set to take a break from coaching (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Former England manager Gareth Southgate announced this week that he will not return to coaching within the next year amid links to Man United.

Erik ten Hag’s role at the Manchester club is under threat due to the Red Devils’ poor start to the 2024/25 campaign as the Dutch coach’s team currently sit 14th in the Premier League with just two wins from seven.

There has been a lot of talk that Ten Hag could lose his job during the international break but it seems that the 54-year-old will be in charge for Man United‘s next match against Brentford.

Due to the friends Southgate has on the board at Old Trafford, the former England boss has been linked to the manager’s role at Old Trafford in recent months. However, the English coach has played those down this week by stating that he will not return to coaching within the next year as he needs a break following the pressure of his last role with the Three Lions.

Speaking at a European Club Association event in Athens, Southgate said via Sky Sports: “I won’t coach in the next year, for sure. I’m certain of that.

“I need to give myself time to make good decisions. When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time.”

Fabrizio Romano says Gareth Southgate is telling the truth about his future

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Southgate is telling the truth about his future in football as the English coach is not in talks with any club right now.

The transfer expert said: “Former England manager Gareth Southgate has announced that he will not return to coaching within the next year and from what I understand he has been clear and is telling the truth.

“Despite rumours linking him to Man United, I can say that there are no talks taking place with the Manchester club right now or anyone else. Southgate wants to take some free time before making any decision on the next step for his career. It’s all quiet regarding the English coach’s future.”