(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Ian Wright has jumped to the defence of Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, calling on fans to back him with the club bound to ‘need him at some stage’.

Jesus has been with the Gunners since his arrival from Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

The Brazil international notched 11 goals and seven assists in 33 appearances across all competitions during his first Arsenal campaign.

However, since then, he’s registered just eight goals and eight assists in 44 outings, while he’s yet to post a single direct goal involvement in eight appearances this season.

As a result, Jesus has lost his place as Arsenal’s starting No.9 to Kai Havertz, while Leandro Trossard has also covered in that position.

Naturally given the position he plays, Jesus has also been heavily criticised for his lack of final-third output, with many feeling Arsenal need to deep into the transfer market for a new out-and-out striker.

Ian Wright jumps to defence of Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal legend Wright has pleaded with fans to get behind Jesus, who he feels still has a big role to play for Mikel Arteta in the Premier League title race this season.

“Can I just say something about Gabriel Jesus because I feel the need to support him right now. I really, really do,” Wright told the Wrighty’s House Podcast (via Football.London).

“I know there’s a feeling that we may have outgrown him, but remember when Gabby came, he was a leveller, he levelled us up. Arsenal are at a certain level now, but we will need him at some stage.

“I think it’s important in this moment for the Arsenal fans to support him. They have to get behind him.

“Don’t be frustrated with the way he’s playing. He’s trying so hard at the moment and we’re going to need him.

“We need to make sure we give him confidence, because he’s won this [the Premier League] four times. He’s been clutch in many situations before. Listening to the murmurings and the way the fans are… please, man, back this guy and stay with him.

“He wants to do so well. It’s just not happening right now, but he needs support, he really, really does.”

Top photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images