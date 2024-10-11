Jose Mourinho is working on a deal to get reunited with Man United star at Fenerbahce

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

According to Sabah, Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is keeping tabs on Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof to sign him at the end of the season.

The centre-back is in the final year of his contract at the club and he could be allowed to leave due to the many options Erik ten Hag has in his defense now.

The Red Devils signed Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro in the summer while they already have Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire as their other central defensive options.

Playing time has been limited for Lindelof at Old Trafford and a move to Fenerbahce under former Man United manager could provide him the opportunity to revive his career.

Mourinho has been previously linked with another Man United star, under-fire winger Antony who has failed to impress at Old Trafford since joining the club.

While Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon has been another Premier League defender on the radar of the Portuguese tactician.

Mourinho is working with Fenerbahce’s sporting director Mario Branco on their future transfer targets and Lindelof is the player they are keeping an eye on.

The Sweden international defender made his first appearance of the season against Aston Villa when he replaced Noussair Mazraoui at the right-back position.

It is quite clear that the centre-back has no future at the club with the Red Devils investing in other players and building their defense around them.

In January, Lindelof will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs after entering the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford.

Man United star Victor Lindelof is expected to leave in the summer

A January move looks highly unlikely for the defender as Ten Hag would be keen to keep him until the end of the season to deal with injuries in the squad.

Lindelof has been unlucky with fitness issues but other players like Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire have also suffered injury issues and to deal with that, the club would want Lindelof to stay until the end of the season.

The Man United star has not been the successful signing that fans had hoped when he joined the club back in 2017.

The 30-year old needs a move away from Old Trafford in order to get his career back on track and his former manager Mourinho could provide him that opportunity.