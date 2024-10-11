Daniel Farke will aim to get Leeds promoted at the second attempt.(Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Junior Firpo will only sign a new contract at Leeds United if they’re promoted back to the Premier League, according to reports.

Firpo has emerged as a key player for Leeds since joining from Barcelona in 2021, notching three goals and 14 assists in 94 appearances across all competitions.

This season alone, the 28-year-old full-back has a goal and two assists on the board in nine Championship outings.

However, Firpo’s current deal at Elland Road — which bags him £60,000 per week, according to Capology — is set to expire at the end of this season.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has insisted ‘there will be time’ to talk about the future of Firpo, with the German seemingly keen to get a new contract agreed at some point.

Junior Firpo’s Leeds future remains uncertain

Talks are yet to begin between Leeds and Firpo and if transfer expert Graeme Bailey’s latest update is to be believed, supporters will be getting worried about the future of their star defender.

“I would be surprised personally [if he signed a new deal],” Bailey said (via Leeds United News). “But it will depend on what division Leeds are in, it really does. I think he has been okay for Leeds, but it will depend on whether they go up or not.

“If Leeds don’t go up, he will probably be looking at going to the top-flight himself won’t he to be fair to him. We’ll see on that one, the division will dictate everything really.”

For now, Firpo’s focus will remain on helping Leeds in their bid to return to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire side are fifth in the Championship with 16 points on the board after nine games, three points adrift of co-leaders Sunderland and Sheffield United.

Next up for Leeds is a home tie with the Blades in what should prove to be a fierce Yorkshire derby.

Top photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images