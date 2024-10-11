Exclusive: A new striker could arrive at Arsenal in 2025 despite Kai Havertz’s form

Kai Havertz has impressed at Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Kai Havertz has been in top form throughout the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign for Arsenal but that will not stop the Gunners from signing a new striker in 2025 should they feel they need one.

The North London club were in the market for a proper number nine during the latest transfer window but the Premier League outfit never added one to Mikel Arteta‘s squad as there was no deal right for them and the Spaniard was happy with his options.

Havertz has stepped up massively so far this season, with his six goals and one assist from 10 appearances playing a big part in Arsenal‘s positive start to the campaign.

The German was originally brought to the Emirates Stadium to be used as a number eight but with the need for a number nine, the 25-year-old has thrived in the role under Arteta’s guidance.

Despite Havertz’s form, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Arsenal could still sign a new striker next summer should their manager feel the need for one. However, who that will be remains unknown as the North London club are fully focused on the 2024/25 campaign.

Is Kai Havertz’s position at Arsenal under threat in 2025?

Speaking about Havertz and whether Arsenal could sign a new striker in 2025, Fabrizio Romano has stated that the arrival of a new number nine is a possibility but is not something the Gunners are looking into right now.

“The North London club monitored their options during the summer transfer window but in the end, decided not to bring in a new frontman,” the transfer journalist wrote in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool called “crazy” for how they have dealt with one of their key players at Anfield Report: Mohamed Salah could reject Saudi Arabia move for surprise transfer Jose Mourinho is working on a deal to get reunited with Man United star at Fenerbahce

“There’s a possibility that Arsenal try to sign a new striker in 2025 but it has not been decided as their full focus is on this season and the club are very confident about the current campaign.

“As for Kai Havertz, I think he has been a fantastic signing for Arsenal; goals, assists, and quality. He’s working hard on a daily basis with Mikel Arteta’s staff and is always looking to improve and get better. Everyone at the North London club is very happy with Kai and how he is performing this season.”