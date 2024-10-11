(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Lewis Bate certainly wasn’t the biggest name to leave Leeds United over the summer but he may well feel like the one that got away.

The Yorkshire side parted ways with a host of names in the previous transfer window, including Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray — as well as Bate.

Still only 21 years old, Bate was signed from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 and arrived at Elland Road with a big reputation, capped 11 times for England across various youth levels.

However, Bate — who was once named on the bench for Chelsea in a Champions League match against Bayern Munich — was unable to muscle his way in at Elland Road.

The central midfielder played just five times for the Whites at senior level and never turned out in the league, with the bulk of his minutes coming in loan spells at Oxford United and MK Dons, as well as with the Leeds U21 side.

Lewis Bate thriving in League One after failed Leeds spell

Bate departed Leeds for Stockport County over the summer, joining the newly promoted League One side on a free transfer.

And the London-born youngster is already making quite the impression.

Despite only arriving in the summer, Bate was quickly named club captain ahead of the new season.

Bate is proving an important figure for Dave Challinor’s side, averaging 3.89 possessions won in the middle third per 90 minutes, alongside 49.76 passes completed and 1.17 chances created per 90.

The midfielder’s form has helped an ambitious Stockport side sit sixth in League One with 16 points from nine games, just four adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

If Bate can guide the Hatters into the Championship at the first time of asking, he may well feel vindicated after his frustrating spell at Elland Road.

