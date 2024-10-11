“They’re desperate for him” – Liverpool ready to go all out for star defender

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to former scout Mick Brown, Liverpool are desperate to agree a new contract with defender Virgil Van Dijk.

The Dutch defender has entered the final year of his contract at the club and his future at Anfield remains uncertain.

Along with his central defensive partner Ibrahima Konate, he has started the new season in fine form and shown once again that he is at the top of his game even at the age of 33.

Under Arne Slot, the Reds defense has completely transformed, with the Merseyside club only conceding two goals in seven league games this season.

Van Dijk is a major reason behind their fine defensive displays and the Reds are ready to do whatever it takes to keep him at the club.

Brown, who was a former scout of Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa, has told Football Insider:

“I’ve heard they’re desperate for him to sign.

“He’s got this all-conquering reputation and he’s seen as one of, if not, the best defender in the world, and he’s playing in a side that wants to win things.

“Much will depend on how they perform this season, and they have started strongly.

“They’ll be looking at it and assessing whether they can improve on where they are now.

“If he leaves, Liverpool aren’t going to be able to get anybody who’s anywhere near as good as him.“

Liverpool risk losing not only Van Dijk but also Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold for free at the end of the season.

A lot of questions are being asked about how the club have dealt with the contract situation of these three players who are key to their present and future.

They have all been the best performers for Slot this season and taken Liverpool to the top of the league.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk has been the leader of the Liverpool defense for a long time and without him they are not the same team.

His qualities are world class and the way he has performed this season, he has shown no signs of slowing down.

While Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Salah to a move to MLS, interest in Van Dijk has remained cool but Liverpool have still identified their plan if the Dutch centre-back leaves the club.