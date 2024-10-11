Liverpool identify Premier League attacker as possible Mo Salah replacement

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Liverpool have identified West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus as a possible long-term replacement for Mo Salah.

The 32-year-old will be out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and has yet to pen an extension.

Although the Reds need to extend several players’ deals, including Virgil Van Dijk and Real Madrid-linked Trent Alexander-Arnold, so far, the club have yet to make much progress.

And for Salah, in particular, there will be concerns the winger could leave the club in the summer following his strong links to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

The Egyptian has been a top target for the Middle East for over a year with Al Ittihad offering £150 million last summer (BBC Sport). And although a transfer has yet to materialise, that could change at the end of the campaign when the 32-year-old will be a free agent having also recently emerged as a target for MLS side San Diego FC.

Liverpool considering Mohammed Kudus as potential Mo Salah replacement

Consequently, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the prospect of losing their number 11 has forced the Reds to sound out possible long-term replacements with Ghana’s Kudus fitting the bill.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Hammers from Ajax last summer, has impressed during his first year in England with Liverpool now among his suitors.

With age on his side, as well as ability and a proven record of performing in the notoriously fast-paced and physical Premier League, Kudus is quickly emerging as a player capable of making the transition to a top four side.

Kudus’ performances and development at West Ham will continue to be monitored by the 2019-20 league champions, who remain under pressure to resolve Salah’s future.

Since joining the Hammers, Kudus, who has up to four-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored 15 goals and registered seven assists in 54 games in all competitions.