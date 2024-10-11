Report: Liverpool target signs new contract at Premier League club

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has signed a new contract at St James’ Park.

The England international was facing an uncertain future at the club after being linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Gordon has now put pen to paper on a new deal at Newcastle, as per the report, dismissing rumours about his future.

The former Everton star was offered to Liverpool in the summer transfer window by Newcastle as they were looking to deal with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The Magpies offered Gordon to Liverpool and were keen on signing Joe Gomez from the Merseyside club.

However, with the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, the Magpies solved their financial issues and later decided to keep Gordon at the club.

That gave birth to claims that the player has had his head turned by interest from the Premier League giants.

Along with Liverpool, both Manchester United and Chelsea have shown interest in the pacey winger, who was Newcastle’s player of the season in 2023-24.

Liverpool were willing to let Luis Diaz leave the club in order to bring Gordon to Anfield.

Their decision to keep Diaz has ultimately proved right in the end with the Colombian left-winger showing fine form to start the season.

Newcastle United were desperate to keep Anthony Gordon

Eddie Howe would be delighted with the decision to keep Gordon at the club, a deal which has made the England international the highest paid player at the club.

After scoring 11 goals in the Premier League last season along with registering 10 assists, Gordon has started this season slow with only two goals in seven matches.

His contribution have kept Newcastle in the top half of the Premier League table with Howe’s team above Tottenham and Manchester United in the standings at the moment.