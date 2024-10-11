League winners are ready to make a move for Liverpool star after Arne Slot decision

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

According to InterLive.it, Italian champions Inter Milan are keen on signing Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo.

The Japanese midfielder has hardly featured for the Reds this season under new manager Arne Slot.

The departure of Jurgen Klopp from Anfield and the arrival of Slot at the club have totally turned around the career of Endo with Slot’s team selection making it clear that the midfielder is not a part of his plans.

The emergence of Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has worked against Endo, with the former cementing his place in the side under the leadership of Slot.

Endo has made just two one-minute cameos in the league this season as Slot’s side have moved to the top of the league.

In seven Premier League matches this season, the Merseyside club have won six games and moved ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal in the league standings.

They have done that without the contribution of Endo, who could now be allowed to leave the club with Inter Milan interested in his signature.

The Serie A club are looking to strengthen their midfield options and see the Liverpool star as the ideal candidate to do that despite his age.

A move away from the Premier League club is just what is needed in his career to revive it since under Slot he has no future at Anfield.

Liverpool were interested in signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window but the Euro 2024 winner rejected a move to Anfield in the last minute.

Wataru Endo is not a part of Liverpool boss Arne Slot’s plans

It clearly shows the intention of the manager about the type of midfield player he would prefer in his team.

Slot would want to keep Endo at the club until he signs a replacement who can provide cover for first choice midfielder Gravenberch.

Sooner or later, Inter Milan or some other club would knock Liverpool’s door for Endo and the Reds would not hesitate in letting him leave.

While one midfielder could move away from Anfield, another could arrive as Slot eyes move for former player.