Man United midfielder to be offered a way out of Old Trafford by European giants

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is attracting interest from former club Ajax.

The Denmark international has already made it clear that he has no plans to continue with the Premier League giants beyond this season.

The midfielder has fallen behind Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte in the pecking order at the club and his playing time has been limited.

Manager Erik ten Hag has used the midfielder recently but it is quite clear that the former Tottenham midfielder is clearly past his peak.

Eriksen has only started three Premier League matches for the Red Devils this season and his contribution has not been great.

Man United have no intention of offering the player a new contract at the club and by the start of January, he would be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club since he is becoming a free agent at the end of the season.

His former club Ajax, for whom he played 162 times, are ready to offer him a way out of Man United.

They have shown interest in signing the experienced midfielder on a three-year deal.

A move to Ajax could offer the player the opportunity to finish off his career where it started at the professional stage.

The midfielder has admirers in the Saudi Pro League and the MLS but it appears like the player would prefer to stay in Europe and a move to Ajax provides the perfect opportunity.

Man United may already have a Christian Eriksen replacement in mind

Man United face Brentford in the Premier League next and Eriksen could have the opportunity to line up against his former club.

While one midfielder could depart Old Trafford, another could arrive as the Red Devils are interested in signing Rodrigo de Paul.

More changes are expected at Man United in the upcoming transfer windows with the club failing to impress this season once again after making their worst ever start to a Premier League season.