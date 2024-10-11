“They would love to offload him” – Man United looking to sell midfielder in January

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to former chief scout Mick Brown, Manchester United are looking to cash in on Casemiro as soon as the January transfer window opens.

The Brazilian midfielder has struggled at Old Trafford since his big money move from Real Madrid.

Even though the experienced midfielder was impressive in his debut season at the club, his performances since then have been disappointing with the player struggling to deal with the fast pace of the Premier League.

As per the report, the player is open to a move away from the club after being dropped from the starting XI this season.

The arrival of Manuel Ugarte at the club and the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo have pushed Casemiro down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Brown, who was a scout at Man United in the past, has claimed that the Red Devils are ready to get Casemiro off their wage bill.

He told the Football Insider:

“I’m told they’ll look to cash in on him as soon as they can, on the 1st January if possible.

“He’s one of the biggest wage-earners and he’s not going to feature regularly in the first team.

“He’s been benched because he hasn’t been performing and can’t do it any more.

“I’m sure they would love to offload him if they could to get him out of the squad and off the wage bill, which would allow them to spend some money.”

Casemiro’s time at Man United is coming to an end soon

The midfielder has been heavily criticised for his performance against Liverpool this season when he was responsible for two of the three goals Arne Slot’s team scored at Old Trafford.

The criticism was so harsh that Casemiro’s wife was forced to show her reaction on social media.

The Brazilian midfielder was taken off at halftime by manager Erik ten Hag and since then, he has not started a match for the club.

The Premier League giants have been linked with another Brazilian midfielder to replace Casemiro at the club, Atalanta’s Ederson.

Mainoo, Ugarte and Christian Eriksen have all been preferred by Ten Hag recently which is a clear indication that Casemiro has no future at the club and the Red Devils will look to cash in on him in the next opportunity they get.