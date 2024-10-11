Man United interested in signing World Cup-winning midfielder at end of season

Manchester United are interested in adding another midfielder to their options next summer and view Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul as a suitable target.

The 30-year-old has just 18 months left on his contract and will likely leave the Metropolitano Stadium at the end of this campaign.

The midfielder, who lifted the 2022 World Cup alongside Lisandro Martinez, is attracting interest from the Premier League with United ‘showing a real interest’ in signing him in the summer.

The Red Devils are not short of midfield options but after allowing Scott McTominay to join Napoli; a decision that has been heavily criticised, Erik Ten Hag knows he must bolster his options.

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, the Argentina international’s future looks most likely to be in the Premier League.

United’s current options in midfield include Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo, and while the latter definitely has a future at Old Trafford, the former is a leading candidate to move on during the next transfer window.

During his three years in Madrid, De Paul, who earns just over £100,000-per week (Capology), has scored 11 goals and registered 17 assists in 144 games in all competitions.