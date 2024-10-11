Report: Mohamed Salah could reject Saudi Arabia move for surprise transfer

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could move to the MLS to join American side San Diego.

The Egyptian attacker has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and his future at the club remains uncertain.

With no update of Salah signing a new contract at the Premier League club, he has been linked with an exit following his successful spell at Anfield.

The Liverpool attacker has been linked with a move to the lucrative Saudi Pro League, where his former teammates Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are currently playing.

However, the right-winger could make a surprise move to the MLS where San Diego are looking to make a statement signing.

San Diego have already made prominent moves by signing former Manchester United player Paddy McNair and ex-Nottingham Forest star Alex Mighten.

They could now target a move for the Liverpool star who is shining under Arne Slot this season.

He is one of three Liverpool players facing an uncertain future at the club because of their contract situation.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk are the other Liverpool stars who are in the final year of their contract at the club, with the right-back being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

As per the report, San Diego have genuine interest in signing Salah when he becomes a free agent.

The MLS outfit are keen to make Salah their marquee signing but it remains to be seen if the Egyptian star is willing to move to the United States.

San Diego owner British-Egyptian businessman Mohamed Mansour is ready to convince Salah to make the move and join their other star signing Hirving Lozano at the club.

Salah has still not made any decision on his future but once he decides to leave the Merseyside club, he will not be short of offers.

Mohamed Salah has been the star player for Liverpool this season

In seven Premier League matches this season, the right-winger has scored four goals and registered four assists, showing his quality once again.

The Reds should do whatever it takes to keep their star player at the club and extend his contract.

He is still one of the best players in the world in his position and has shown consistently that he is the leader of their attack.

It would not be a wise move from Liverpool to allow him to leave when the player can still offer a few more years at the highest level.