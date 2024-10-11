Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Nottingham Forest have been fined £750,000 for a post they published on social media criticising PGMOL and VAR.

Last season saw the Tricky Trees post a statement on Twitter (now X) following a 2-0 defeat to Everton.

The two teams were embroiled in a relegation battle at the time, and although both eventually stayed up, there was an expectation that the Toffees’ 2-0 win could send Forest back to the Championship.

Nottingham Forest handed hefty fine for anti-VAR post

Despite the magnitude of the fixture, the game was marred by several controversial refereeing decisions.

Forest believed they were entitled to three penalty decisions but Stuart Attwell, the man in charge of the game, waved all three claims away prompting a furious social media post.

“Three extremely poor decisions — three penalties not given — which we simply cannot accept,” Forest said on their official account.

“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options.”

Consequently, following a lengthy investigation and subsequent decision, Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis has been fined £750,000 (ESPN).