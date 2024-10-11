Real Madrid make 23-year-old Spurs star long-term transfer target

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Real Madrid are big admirers of Micky van de Ven and have hopes of one day signing the Spurs centre-back.

Enjoying a fantastic breakthrough in London, the 23-year-old’s opening campaign not only saw him emerge as a top centre-back but he also became the Premier League’s fastest-ever player after making a lung-busting recovery run against Brentford which was clocked at an eye-watering 37.38km/h.

Consequently, now one of England’s most popular defenders, Van de Ven, who joined the Lilywhites from Wolfsburg for a modest £43 million fee last summer, is drawing the attention of some huge clubs.

Real Madrid eyeing future deal for Micky van de Ven

According to a recent report from Fichajes, Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are considering making a future offer for the 23-year-old Dutchman as they prepare to bolster their backline.

As things stand, Ancelotti has a wealth of defensive talent at his disposal but their ages will be a cause for concern. Antonio Rudiger will be 32 and David Alaba 33 by the start of next season, therefore a long-term partner for Eder Militao must be found — and Van de Ven seems an attractive option.

Whether or not Spurs will ever sanction a sale remains to be seen but the two club’s relationship remains strong following Gareth Bale’s famous £85 million transfer in 2013.

During his first year in London, van de Ven, who has four-and-a-half years left on his contract, has directly contributed to five goals in 36 games in all competitions.