Journalist Matt Law has revealed that Chelsea captain Reece James will return to full training next week.

The English defender has been out of action since suffering an injury in the preseason.

He is yet to make an appearance under manager Enzo Maresca but that could change soon with the player ready to start training again to make his comeback.

James was impressive in his team’s preseason tour of the United States but an injury has halted his progress under new manager Maresca who could test him in a new, inverted role at the club.

Before the start of the new season, James claimed that Chelsea’s aim is to qualify for the Champions League and they have shown early signs of doing that this season.

Matt Law told ‘London is Blue’ that the England right-back is ready to make his comeback to training in a major boost for the Blues and Maresca.

He said: “Reece is due back in full training, all being well, next week hopefully. I’m always a little bit wary on these because it might be that there’s a little thing that happens and they decide to delay it again but I know the hope is to get Reece back into full training at some point.

“What we can be sure of is that they’re going to be damn careful with him, so just because he gets back into full training don’t necessarily expect him to come back as quick as another player.”

There is still no return date provided for James but the fact that he could start training soon is an encouraging sign for the Blues.

Recently on his Instagram account, James provided the update with some pictures which he shared with the caption: “long story short I’m doing well. hope to see you soon.”

Reece James is still a long way from returning to football

In his absence, Malo Gusto has played in the right-back position for Chelsea and he has done well.

The game against Liverpool after the international break will come too soon for James and Chelsea would be extra cautious to ease him back into the team.

Maresca has still not had the luxury to play his captain this season and James’ return would delight the Italian manager the most.