Roy Keane was asked by fellow football pundit Ian Wright if he would be open to take the Manchester United manager job in an interim role.

Current Man United manager Erik ten Hag is struggling at the club and his future remains uncertain after a disappointing start to the season.

The Red Devils have struggled in the Premier League with Ten Hag’s team currently sitting in 14th place.

They have managed to win just eight points in seven Premier League matches and scored just five goals.

Due to their disastrous form, Thomas Tuchel has been linked with a move to Old Trafford while some suggestions have been made about Massimiliano Allegri who left Juventus this summer.

However, Wright asked Keane if he would consider the opportunity to become the interim Man United manager.

“They’re not gonna be asking me,” Keane said on The Overlap.

“They just wouldn’t. They just wouldn’t.”

Keane has completely dismissed the idea of him taking the job at Old Trafford.

Wright pushed Keane further to enquire about his intentions, to which Keane replied:

“I’m not leaving you, Wrighty.”

The legendary midfielder has been out of management for more than a decade and he is completely right in believing that the club would not approach him.

Roy Keane is not hoping to receive an offer from Man United

Whether it would be Keane or someone else, Ten Hag is making his job difficult at the club with the results he is producing.

The club lack a proper playing style and identity, something that other clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea have managed to build under new managers.

Ten Hag still has a job at Man United but the way his team is playing, he might not have that for too long.

Their defeats against Liverpool and Tottenham this season at Old Trafford have shown that the crisis at the club is much deeper than fans realise.

The players may need someone like Keane to push them with his attitude but only an experienced and world class manager can sort out the issues at the club.