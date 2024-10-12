Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis has been linked with a move to Europe in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old central defender is reportedly a target for clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid. The defender wants to move to Europe and play in the Champions League and all three clubs are keen on securing his signature.

According to Football Insider, the player has a £84 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if any of the three clubs are willing to pay up.

The 18-year-old is a prodigious talent with a bright future but he is unproven at the highest level. It would be quite surprising if any club is willing to pay £84 million for him. Meanwhile, he has a contract with the Brazilian club until December 2028 and Palmeiras will not want to lose for cheap. They are likely to want his release clause to be paid in full.

Vitor Reis would improve Liverpool and Arsenal

The report further states that Liverpool are now doing their due diligence on the player and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an official offer to sign the player. It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in a quality central defender. Virgil van Dijk is in his 30s and the likes of Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are injury-prone.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could use more depth in the central defensive unit as well. The arrival of the 18-year-old could sort out their back four for the foreseeable future.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Arsenal can beat the likes of Real Madrid to his signature. The Spanish giants need to start planning for the future and they need younger alternatives to players like David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. Reis would be a quality long-term addition for them.