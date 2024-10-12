Arsenal plot 2025 move for €35-40m-rated forward, Chelsea and Newcastle keen

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Brazilian attacker Igor Jesus.

According to a report from Fichajes, his performances for Botafogo and the Brazilian national team have caught the attention of the English clubs. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the near future.

The attacker is reportedly valued at around €35-40 million. Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and the North London club’s director of football Edu Gaspar has been following Jesus’ progress for a while.

Arsenal are hoping to sign him in 2025, and it remains to be seen whether they can succeed. Gabriel Jesus has been quite underwhelming and he has not been able to score goals consistently. Arsenal could certainly use more attacking reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need more support in the attack as well. Nicolas Jackson has been quite underwhelming and Igor Jesus could prove to be an upgrade on the Chelsea attacker. They reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality and potential. He could justify the investment in the near future.

Newcastle keen on Igor Jesus

Newcastle United are monitoring the player as well, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him. They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak for goals, and the Swedish international needs more support in the attack.

Igor Jesus would be a quality addition for all three clubs and he has seven goals and an assist in 17 games for Botafogo this season. He is highly rated in South America and he has a bright future ahead of himself. It remains to be seen whether he can continue to impress for club and country in the near future and secure a big move to a top European club.

Top Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.