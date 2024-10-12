Aston Villa join race for ‘top player’ who is on Chelsea and Real Madrid radar

(Photo by Ian Kington / AFP)

Aston Villa are keen on signing Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig.

According to a report from Football Insider, they are plotting a ‘very ambitious’ move for the 21-year-old central defender who they consider a ‘top player’. The report further states that Chelsea and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the French defender as well.

Lukeba is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance and he could be a key addition to the Aston Villa defence. The West Midlands club have looked quite vulnerable defensively this season and they have conceded nine goals in seven league matches so far. They need to tighten up at the back and signing a quality central defender should be one of their priorities.

Lukeba will certainly help them tighten up defensively. The opportunity to join a club in the Champions League will be quite attractive for the player as well.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the 21-year-old defender in the coming weeks. They need to get their act together and move quickly if they want to be Chelsea and Real Madrid to his signature.

Chelsea and Real Madrid keen on Castello Lukeba

Chelsea need to bring in defensive reinforcements as well, and the 21-year-old would be a superb long-term investment. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking for long-term alternatives to David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger as well.

It will be interesting to see where the French defender ends up eventually.

He has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world and he could improve all three teams. However, he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and the Germans could demand a premium for him.