Boost for Liverpool, team director willing to leave key star out of international clash

Liverpool have been handed a major boost as Egypt prepares to take on Mauritania in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next week.

Mohamed Salah could be left out of the game due to the concerns surrounding the artificial pitch.

Egypt technical director Hossam Hassan has now revealed that he is prepared to leave Salah out of the squad if the Liverpool attacker wants to skip the game. The artificial pitch on which the game will be played is quite dangerous, and Egypt’s opponents tend to play hard and with violent interventions.

He said via Mirror: “If any player asks me not to play on artificial turf, I will agree. The Mauritanian team plays hard and with violent interventions, and their field is not the best. If Salah specifically asks me to do so, I will agree.”

Liverpool will be delighted with Mo Salah return

Liverpool will certainly hope for Salah to return without any injuries. It would be a major boost for them if he is left out of the squad to face Mauritania.

Liverpool have made an impressive start of the season and they will be hoping to compete for major trophies this year. They need to keep their top players fit and firing in order to sustain their current run of form. Salah has been exceptional for Liverpool so far, and it remains to be seen whether they can protect him from knocks and injuries over the next few months.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian faces an uncertain future at the club. His contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2025, and the two parties have not been able to negotiate a contract extension yet. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement quickly.

Salah is a world-class player who is very much at the peak of his powers right now. Keeping him at the club should be a priority for Liverpool.

