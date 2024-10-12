Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham scouts closely monitoring 20-year-old Englishman

Liverpool Chelsea

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the Borussia Dortmund attacker Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The 20-year-old has attracted the attention of the three Premier League clubs with his performances this season. As per BILD, all three clubs have been scouting him. He has picked up four goals and two assists in all competitions already, and the left-sided winger could prove to be a useful acquisition for all three Premier League clubs.

He has been on the radar of other English clubs as well.

Chelsea could certainly use more quality and depth in the wide areas, especially with the way Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk have performed since joining the club. Chelsea need more cutting-edge and unpredictability in the attack and the 20-year-old Englishman would be the ideal long-term investment for them.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite attractive for the player as well, and it would be a major step up in his career.

Liverpool and Spurs keen on Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Meanwhile, Liverpool need more depth in the wide areas, especially if Mohamed Salah decides to move on in the summer of 2025. The Egyptian international will be a free agent next summer and he is yet to sign an extension with the Premier League side.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, they have already invested in a number of quality wide players and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the Dortmund attacker as well.

Gittens will want to play for a club where he will be a regular starter and the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool or Tottenham will have to provide him with gametime assurances before a move can go through. The 20-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a star for all three clubs.