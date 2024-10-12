(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is all set to sign a new contract with the club.

According to Manchester Evening News, the two parties have been locked in talks regarding a contract extension since March and the player is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal soon. The 19-year-old has developed into an important first-team player for Manchester United and the new contract will be a well-deserved reward for the player. The extension is expected to come with a pay rise as well.

The 19-year-old has started in every league game for Manchester United this season and he is clearly an indispensable asset for them now. It is no surprise that Manchester United are working hard to secure his long-term future at the club. He is expected to develop into a key player for club and country in the coming seasons.

Man United must nurture Kobbie Mainoo carefully

The midfielder was included in the England squad for the European championships earlier in the summer as well. There is no doubt that he is an exceptional talent with a bright future, and Manchester United must nurture him carefully in the coming years.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can bring in the right reinforcements and give him adequate support in the midfield. Manchester United need a creative midfielder and a defensive midfielder to support him. They have brought in players like Manuel Ugarte during the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen whether the South American can establish himself as an important player in the Premier League.

As for Mainoo, he will look to continue his development with regular football at Old Trafford and fulfil his world-class potential in the coming seasons.

