Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip has announced his retirement from professional football.

Born in Germany but capped 27 times for Cameron, Matip came through the youth ranks at Schalke before making 258 senior appearances for the club between 2009 and 2016, winning DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup titles.

The centre-back then made a move to Liverpool a free transfer. Despite his understated arrival, Matip went on to make 201 appearances for the Reds in one of the club’s most successful periods, lifting Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles among other honours.

During his time on Merseyside, Matip formed a brilliant partnership with Virgil van Dijk that was the cornerstone of Liverpool’s recent success.

Matip’s contract at Anfield expired at the end of last season, departing the club alongside legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

“In a world of big transfer fees, to sign a player like Joel Matip on a free transfer is incredible,” said Klopp back in 2019 (via Sky Sports). “It was maybe one of the best pieces of business we did in the last few years.”

After short-lived rumours that he could return to the Premier League for one last swansong — with West Ham and Fulham linked — Matip confirmed his retirement in an Instagram post written in the third person.

“An incredible journey comes to an end. After years of rock-solid defence, unforgettable moments, and true passion for the game, Joel Matip has decided to hang up his boots,” the post read.

“From towering headers to ice-cool composure at the back, Matip was always a class act on and off the pitch. Thank you for the memories, the dedication, and being an inspiration to us all. Forever a legend in our hearts.”

Among those to react to Matip’s post was Liverpool’s 2009-2024 goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.

He wrote: “Joel what a legend, respect your decision, great career!! YNWA, always a Liverpool FC legend.”

