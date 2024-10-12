Newcastle identify 24-year-old Premier League ace as a solution to their problems

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are keen on the Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

According to Football Insider, signing a right winger is one of their top priorities and they consider it as a problem position. They have identified the 24-year-old as a solution to their problems and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Semenyo has done quite well for Bournemouth this season and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Newcastle attack. He could complete their front three for the foreseeable future. Newcastle have been overly dependent on Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak for goals and creativity. The arrival of the 24-year-old will help share the goalscoring and the creative burden.

Antoine Semenyo would improve Newcastle

Semenyo has started the season well with the Cherries and he is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. He should prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Newcastle if they can get the deal done. The player has been linked with other English clubs as well, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He will want to compete at the highest level and join a club capable of pushing for trophies. Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have the resources to buy top-class players. Semenyo will certainly want to be a part of their project and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 24-year-old is still quite young and he will only get better with coaching and experience. He could develop further and establish himself as a key player for the Magpies with the right guidance.

Newcastle certainly have the finances to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make an official proposal to sign the player when the transfer window reopens in January.

Top Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.