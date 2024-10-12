Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly keen on the former Manchester United defender Alvaro Fernandez.

The full-back was sold for a fee of just £5 million in the summer and the 21-year-old has been very impressive for Benfica since joining them permanently. His performances have attracted the attention of the two Spanish giants, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to sign him in the coming months.

According to a report from O Jogo, Manchester United have a buyback clause inserted into the defender’s contract. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to exercise the option and bring him back to the club in the near future.

Man United could use Alvaro Fernandez

The 21-year-old is a prodigious talent with a bright future and he could be a useful acquisition for Manchester United. The fact that Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on securing his signature shows that he has progressed well since leaving the club. It remains to be seen whether the full-back is ready to return to Old Trafford. He might seek gametime assurances before committing to any potential move. Manchester United could certainly use another left-back. The likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain long-term absentees with injury problems, and Fernandez could have had ample game time at Old Trafford.

Fernandez is a talented young player and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He needs to join a club where he will get ample first-team exposure. If Barcelona or Real Madrid are prepared to provide him with that opportunity, joining them will certainly be an attractive option for the player. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

Manchester United will certainly be disappointed if the player ends up becoming a star in the future with another club.

