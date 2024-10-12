(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer has been exceptional for the club since joining them from Manchester City.

He was the top scorer last season and he was recently named as England men’s player of the year as well. Palmer has been outstanding for Chelsea this season as well and former Manchester United star and popular Pundit Roy Keane has now heaped praise on the England international for his mindset and quality on the pitch.

Keane went on to reveal that Palmer has the mindset and the technical ability to develop into a top player and very few players can do what he does on the pitch. The former Manchester United captain is often hard to please, but he singled out the Chelsea star as exciting and brilliant.

Keane also added that he would pay to watch the England international.

“He’s exciting, he’s brilliant, it’s his mindset. He could walk into any dressing room and hold his own,” Keane said (h/t Yahoo Sports). “He does on the pitch what very few can do – you’d pay to go watch him. A brilliant player. I bet when he walked into the Chelsea dressing room [last year] he thought, ‘I’m the best player. But he can back it up. “He’s streetwise, he’s had brilliant coaching, you can see he knows the game inside out with his decision making and final pass.”

Cole Palmer could be a world-class player

The words of praise will certainly come as a major confidence boost for the Chelsea attacker, and he will look to continue his impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge. He will look to establish himself as a key player for club and country in the coming months.

Palmer has picked up 10 England caps so far and he will look to establish himself as a mainstay of the England attacking unit now. There is no doubt that he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player, and it remains to be seen whether he can fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.

Top Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.