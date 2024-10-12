Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty with England earlier this week against Greece.

The player will now miss the upcoming international game against Finland and he has returned to his club to determine the true extent of the damage. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lost Martin Odegaard to a serious injury in the previous international break, and he will certainly hope that it is not a similar situation with Saka.

Sky Sports stated: “We do now know that Bukayo Saka has returned to his club Arsenal for further assessment”.

The Arsenal winger is one of the best players at the club and losing him for an extended period would be a devastating blow for Arsenal. They are competing for the league title with Manchester City and they cannot afford to lose a player like Saka at this stage of the season. Arsenal will certainly hope that it is a minor inconvenience and the England international can return to action soon.

Arsenal will be desperate for Bukayo Saka to return

Saka has been phenomenal for Arsenal in recent seasons, and he has been one of the key driving forces behind their title challenge. Arsenal simply cannot hope to push Manchester City for the league title without their star attacker. Apart from his ability to fashion out chances for his teammates, the England international is a reliable goalscorer as well. He adds a whole new dimension to the Arsenal attack and the Gunners are a severely weakened outfit without him.

Arsenal will need some luck with injuries if they are to win the league title this season and it remains to be seen whether they can keep their key players fit and fresh for the upcoming months of the season.

Manchester City have a deeper squad compared to Arsenal and they have the resources to sign multiple top-class players as well. It remains to be seen how Arsenal deal with the situation if Saka is sidelined for a lengthy period.

