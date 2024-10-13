Liverpool could be set to humiliate rivals Man United as they lead race for exciting transfer

Alvaro Carreras with his Benfica teammates (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race for the transfer of exciting Benfica youngster Alvaro Carreras, who was only recently let go by their bitter rivals Manchester United.

The 21-year-old didn’t get much of an opportunity during his time at Old Trafford, going out on loan a few times before being sold by the Red Devils, but it now looks like that may have been a mistake as he’s improved a great deal at Benfica and could now be set to make a big move again.

According to AS, Liverpool look to be showing the strongest interest in Carreras, while another recent report from O Jogo claimed that he also has admirers in the form of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The report from AS notes that Carreras has drawn comparisons with his fellow Spaniard Alejandro Grimaldo, who has been a world class performer for Bayer Leverkusen in recent times, so it could certainly be good business for any top club to snap him up now.

Alvaro Carreras transfer: Will Liverpool sign the former Man United misfit?

Liverpool could perhaps do with thinking about a long-term successor to Andrew Robertson at left-back, with Carreras looking like a strong candidate to fill that role for many years if he continues to progress as he has with Benfica.

It will be interesting to see if Carreras gambles on another move to England after previously struggling there, as it may well be more tempting for him to choose from the likes of Barca and Real.

Still, all in all this looks like the latest in a long line of transfer blunders by Man United, who have so often spent huge money on flops who they’ve later had to let go for a fraction of what they spent on them.

Carreras, however, looks like a young player they should have had more patience with, especially as they now have issues at left-back themselves, as Luke Shaw barely seems able to stay fit.

Needless to say, it would be a big humiliation for United if a young talent they let go ended up coming back and becoming a star player for their rivals Liverpool so soon after being deemed not good enough for Erik ten Hag’s struggling team.