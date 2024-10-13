Amanda Staveley wants Newcastle man with her at Tottenham

Amanda Staveley wants Eddie Howe at Tottenham (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley is reportedly keen to hire Eddie Howe as manager if she ends up taking over at Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou is currently Spurs manager, but it would probably be fair to say that his position won’t necessarily be that safe, especially if results and performances don’t improve soon.

There have been some moments to celebrate while Postecoglou has been in charge of Tottenham, such as that recent 3-0 win away to Manchester United, but all too often these achievements have been followed quickly by major setbacks, such as that 3-2 defeat away to Brighton when the Australian tactician saw his side throw away a two-goal lead.

According to the Sun, if Staveley is successful in taking over at Tottenham, she could be keen to hire Howe again after the impressive work he’s done during his time as Newcastle manager.

Eddie Howe to follow Amanda Staveley to Tottenham?

Howe has long been highly regarded in the game, and the Sun note that he’s also one of the favourites for the England manager’s job at the moment, with some uncertainty under caretaker manager Lee Carsley since Gareth Southgate stepped down from the position after Euro 2024 this summer.

Howe might be tempted to wait for an offer from England, but Tottenham would represent another big job and an exciting opportunity in the Premier League.

Still, there seems a long way to go before this can be considered something concrete, so Postecoglou will likely be safe for a while longer, and there’ll be plenty of fans who still support what he’s doing and will hope he gets the chance to keep going.

The former Celtic manager has obvious qualities and there’s no guarantee that Howe would be that much of an upgrade, as things haven’t been entirely smooth for him at Newcastle either.