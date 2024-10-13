Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Newcastle United continue to be linked with a move for the Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The 24-year-old winger has done quite well in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals in seven league games. His performances have attracted the attention of the two clubs and they are looking to secure his signature in the coming months.

As per Fichajes, Arsenal and Newcastle would be willing to offer €40 million in order to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if the Cherries are willing to accept the offer. They could easily demand a premium given his talent and potential. He has a contract with them until 2029 as well.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need a quality winger who will chip in with goals and creativity. Signing Semenyo will allow Mikel Arteta to shuffle his pack and rest the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli more often.

Arsenal and Newcastle need Antoine Semenyo

Arsenal will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming seasons and they need a deeper squad. The 24-year-old winger could prove to be a quality acquisition in the short term as well as in the long run.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Arsenal will be quite attractive for the player as well. He will be able to test himself in the UEFA Champions League with the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They need another quality attacker to support the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. The 24-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He could help out creatively and score goals for them as well.

Both clubs could prove to be attractive destinations for the winger, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

Top Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images