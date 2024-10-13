Arsenal plotting move for Tottenham target with 9-G/A in 10 games this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Arsenal will compete with Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs and the two North London outfits are keeping tabs on his situation as per Football Insider. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

Sudakov has started the season well for Shakhtar Donetsk with seven goals and two assists in 10 games. His performances have attracted the attention of the two English clubs. The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in the player as well.

However, Sudakov has a contract with the Ukrainian outfit until 2028, and they are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon. They will demand a substantial amount of money in order to sanction his departure and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Arsenal are prepared to pay up.

Tottenham and Arsenal need Georgiy Sudakov

Tottenham could certainly use more cutting edge in the final third and the 22-year-old will add goals and creativity to the side. He could compete with James Maddison for the starting spot at the North London tub. The 22-year-old is expected to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance and he could be a star for Tottenham in the near future.

Similarly, Arsenal need more cutting edge in the attack. In the absence of Martin Odegaard, the North London outfit have struggled to carve out opportunities in the attack.

They are currently pushing for league titles consistently and they are competing in the UEFA Champions League as well. The opportunity to join Arsenal will be quite attractive for the young attacking midfielder, and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

