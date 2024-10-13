“It’s a concern” – Arsenal fans warned to brace themselves for shock departure of Henry-record-chasing star

Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans should be worried about losing star forward Bukayo Saka to Real Madrid, according to Darren Bent.

Saka has been in stunning form at the start of this season, scoring twice while providing a league-high seven assists — the latter leaving him just 13 short of Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s single-season record after just seven games.

Fans will now be waiting with bated breath on the status of his injury picked up while on international duty with England, with his form key to Arsenal being unbeaten so far this season and well in the title mix once again.

William Saliba is a player who has often been linked with a move away from Arsenal over the past 12 months, with his imperious defensive form understood to be attracting the interest of Real Madrid.

Could Bukayo Saka leave Arsenal for Real Madrid?

But according to former Tottenham, Sunderland and England striker Bent, Arsenal supporters may also want to brace themselves for a potential approach for Saka.

Bent believes the futures of Saka and Saliba are conditional on the amount of silverware Arsenal can capture in the next couple of seasons.

“Real Madrid, it’s very rare they go after a player, like properly go after a player, and don’t get them,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“Usually, they do their homework, maybe a couple of years in advance. It’s a concern, it has to be.

“Saka is another one you worry about, but I think as long as Arsenal keep progressing, keep winning trophies, then they are not going anywhere.”

Given Arsenal’s current form, few would now be surprised to see them win their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 Invincibles team.

That might be the best way for the Gunners to convince Saka and Saliba to stay put at the Emirates as they seek to become one of England’s foremost powers once again.

Top photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images