Casemiro could leave Manchester United (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly decided to allow Casemiro to leave the club in the January transfer window in order to get his big contract off their wage bill.

The experienced Brazilian midfielder has struggled to make the desired impact during his time at Man Utd so far, and at the age of 32, he’s surely not going to turn his career around at this point.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, the Red Devils have now decided to let Casemiro go, so it could be that we’re now seeing the very end of his Old Trafford career.

The report doesn’t name any specific suitors for Casemiro, but one imagines there might be clubs in Saudi Arabia or other high-paying but not-too-competitive leagues around the world that would be happy to take the former Real Madrid man.

Casemiro transfer an example of Man United’s recruitment failure

Casemiro actually made a decent start to life at United when he first joined in the 2022/23 season, but he was never going to be a long-term option, and that shows the weaknesses of a lot of United’s recent recruitment.

Moises Caicedo is the kind of young midfielder that MUFC should have snapped up at around that time or slightly earlier, but he’s since gone on to shine at Brighton and then earn a big move to Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on how United want to change their transfer strategy under new owners INEOS, so it will be interesting to see if they can avoid failed signings like Casemiro in the future.

United should have a ready-made replacement for Casemiro in the form of talented young Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who joined the club from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, though he’s been a little slow to get going so far.

With time, however, the likes of Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo should form a strong partnership to help United improve after the disappointing form of Casemiro and so many others in the team in recent times.