Leeds could complete surprise transfer in coming days with things still ‘in the balance’

Daniel Farke will aim to get Leeds promoted at the second attempt. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Cheikhou Kouyate has been at Leeds United’s Thorp Arch training ground for ‘several days’ as he tries to complete a shock transfer to the club, according to reports.

Leeds have been left short in midfield after Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev picked up long-term injuries.

But Daniel Farke can ill afford to fall prey to poor results due to an injury crisis, with Leeds currently fifth in the Championship after nine games, three points adrift of Sunderland and Sheffield United in the automatic promotion spots.

The pressure is particularly high with Leeds now winless in their last two, drawing away at both Norwich City and Sunderland, 1-1 and 2-2, respectively. The latter was particularly disappointing given Illan Meslier’s incredible howler that let slip a 2-1 lead.

According to BBC Sport journalist Adam Pope, Kouyate has been at Thorp Park for days now, but Leeds’ push to sign the midfielder remains ‘in the balance’.

Kouyate has been a free agent since his contract with Nottingham Forest expired in the summer.

The midfielder is now 34 years old, but with 92 caps for Senegal and the likes of West Ham, Crystal Palace and Anderlecht among his former clubs, he would bring immense experience to Elland Road.

Kouyate is a veteran of 291 Premier League appearances for Palace, West Ham and Forest combined.

Leeds pushing for Cheikhou Kouyate transfer

Adding to Pope’s report, MOT Leeds News have reported that the Yorkshire club are ‘strongly considering’ a move for Kouyate, but that an official medical is yet to take place.

It’s understood both parties are keen to get a medical in the books to get a deal completed, with Leeds facing critical Championship clashes with promotion rivals Sheffield United, Watford and Blackburn Rovers over the next couple of months.

It’s their Yorkshire derby with the Blades that is to come next following the conclusion of the international break.

Top photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images